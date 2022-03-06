A.P. Budget Session from today, likely to be stormy 

Finance Minister to present proposals on March 11

Police personnel deployed on Sunday for the Budget Session of the Legislature beginning on Monday at Amaravati. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Legislature will begin at 11 a.m. on March 7 with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s address to a joint session. It is likely to be followed by meetings of the Business Advisory Committee and Cabinet.

The session is poised to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition TDP will be confronting each other over the High Court (HC)‘s judgement on the government’s proposal to have three capitals and various other burning issues.

Even former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder is likely to figure in the discussions.

More importantly, the demand for the Special Category Status will be deliberated as it remains confined to the assurance that was given in Parliament at the time of the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Before the HC came up with the verdict on decentralisation on March 3, it was widely speculated that the government will table a rehashed Bill that facilitates the development of three capitals but since the situation has changed, it remains to be seen what stand the government takes and whether the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will even make a statement on the concept of decentralisation which sparked Statewide protests.

New districts

As far as the carving out of the new districts is concerned, the government will obviously go on record having obtained feedback from the public, in order to make them functional from Ugadi.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will present the Budget for 2022-23 on March 11. The State’s precarious financial position will be a subject of intense debate as the government is accused by the TDP of driving the exchequer towards bankruptcy by its acts of fiscal imprudence and retrogressive policy decisions.

Besides, in the coming days, 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds for Gram Panchayats, progress of Polavaram project, properties in the 9th and 10th schedules of the AP Reorganisation Act, investments in the State and payment of pension to the landless poor in the capital region would be discussed.

The agenda includes paying of tributes to Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away at Hyderabad last month just a day after returning from the Dubai Expo.