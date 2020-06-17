Budget session cut short to cover up failures, alleges TDP

TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has alleged that the Assembly budget session has been cut short to two days to cover-up the failures of the government.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Ramanaidu said at least 20 days were required to discuss problems such as coronavirus, Amaravati, power bills, RTC bus charges and attacks on dalits.

The TDP demanded that a virtual Assembly be conducted in view of the pandemic, but the government turned down the proposal saying it was not possible, he said. Surprisingly, the Governor addressed the joint session of the Legislature virtually, he added.

“Even the Supreme Court is conducting proceedings online. Why is it not possible to conduct Assembly on similar lines?” he asked.

“The Governor’s address showed that the government lacked genuine commitment to solve the problems of people in these difficult times. It is undemocratic to prevent a discussion on Bills that affect people. The sanctity of Assembly is in question.,” he alleged.