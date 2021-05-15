Andhra Pradesh

Budget session Andhra Pradesh Legislature to commence from May 20

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will commence on May 20. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan convened the State Assembly and Council for one day on May 20.

The Raj Bhavan issued a notification on Thursday convening both the Houses, which will commence their session at 9 a.m. The session is likely to adopt the 2021-22 annual budget, besides passing other government business.

The 2020 Budget session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature was also a short affair in view of COVID-19 situation.

The number of business days will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). It is not certain for how many days the session will be in vogue.

