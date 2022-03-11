Budget reflects preparedness for early assembly elections in AP, says Somu Veerraju

He demands the State government to submit its debt status to CAG

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday stated that the State budget 2022-23 was reflecting the preparedness of Jaganmohan Reddy-led government to go for the early assembly elections.

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here, Mr. Veerraju has added that the State government was claiming credit for the successful implementation of the NREGA and Public Distribution with the funds allotted by the Centre.

“A majority of the allocation in the budget 2022-23 is made for the Direct Benefit Schemes. It lacks a vision for the infrastructure development in any district or region”, observed Mr. Veerraju.

Referring to the budget deficit and the State government’s debt, Mr. Veerraju has demanded the State government to share the details of its actual debt to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG). “The State government is silent and hiding the facts on its actual debt status without responding to the CAG”, said Mr. Veerraju.

Party meeting: Mr. Veerraju has directed the Shakthi Sangas to strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level to prepare for the next assembly elections. Shakthi Sangam comprises a group of areas. The East Godavari District Shakthi Sangams, senior leaders on Friday celebrated the BJP’s success in the assembly elections in the four States including Uttar Pradesh. EOM

“On par with the existing Gram Volunteers appointed by the State government, the BJP will develop a similar network in the State for coordination and strengthening of the party”, said Mr. Veerraju.