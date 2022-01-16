Budget preparation exercise begins today

The State government will begin the preparatory exercise for Budget 2022-23 from Monday. The Finance Department has scheduled a series of meetings from January 17 to 24 with all departments to discuss the budgetary allocations.

The Finance Department officials will hold discussions with the officials of the other departments over the allocations and budgetary requirements for the financial year 2022-23.

The Central and the State government flagship programmes, priority schemes, externally aided projects, the 15th Finance Commission grants and child and gender budget etc. will form part of the discussions.