Budget ignored Rayalaseema: CPI(M)

CPI(M) workers protesting against the Union budget in Kurnool on Saturday.

CPI(M) workers protesting against the Union budget in Kurnool on Saturday.  

No announcement on the Kadapa steel plant, says former MLA M.A. Gafoor

The Kurnool unit of the CPI(M) organised a rally protesting against the Union Budget here on Saturday. The party claimed that Rayalaseema was completely ignored in the budget, and demanded release of funds to backward regions, along with the fulfilment of the promises made during bifurcation of the State.

CPI(M) Central committee member and former MLA M.A. Gafoor said that the Central government had gone back on its promise to give Rayalaseema a special package. “There was also no announcement on the Kadapa steel plant, which would generate employment for the people of the region,” he added.

Party district president K. Prabhakar claimed that the entire State was ignored by the government. “There were no announcements made on Polavaram dam, construction of Amaravati, the deficit budget of Andhra Pradesh, and the railway projects allocated to the State,” said Mr. Prabhakar.

He also criticised the Central government for increasing the prices of petrol and diesel.

