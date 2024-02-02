ADVERTISEMENT

Budget has laid roadmap for Viksit Bharat, says BJP leader

February 02, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

State BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said on Thursday that the interim Union Budget laid a roadmap for Viksit Bharat by making substantial allocation of ₹11.10 lakh crore to capital expenditure.

It targeted a construction of two crore houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and extended the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana to 80 crore BPL families.

Massive allocations were made to street vendors, Self-Help Groups and other sections in a significant step towards their financial empowerment, he said.

Top priority was given to enhancing the GDP as a key economic parameter amidst looming global recession, he added.

