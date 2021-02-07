Budget best in recent years: Suresh Prabhu

TIRUPATI

07 February 2021 23:59 IST

Will boost economic activity in coming years, says former Minister

The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the best in recent years, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

At a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the temple city, Mr. Prabhu, who previously held key portfolios of Railways, Civil Aviation, Industries and Commerce, delved into the details of the Budget.

Referring to the amendment made to the Limited Liability Partnership, Mr. Prabhu said the step sought to decriminalise the system by doing away with certain draconian clauses. “The impact of the changes will be witnessed in the form of heightened economic activity in the forthcoming years”, he said.

When asked about the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders over the farm laws, Mr. Prabhu said that the Budget offered the best to the agriculture sector by opening up the market through introduction of a digital platform called ‘e-mandi’, which he said would enable a farmer to sell his produce even in distant markets for a good price.

This apart, the budget infused higher quantum of credit through NABARD during sowing and made higher allocations for crop insurance to safeguard the farmers from the vagaries of monsoon, thus addressing all of the issues faced by the farmers.

While Indians excelled abroad, he lamented at their inability to prove their might within the country due to certain hassles. “Telugus in America are the most successful community, but Andhra Pradesh still has a high level of unemployment,” he said, narrating the expected impact of the Make in India, Startup India and other schemes in the years to come in kickstarting the economy.

Terming the budgets presented by previous governments as ‘a jugglery of statistics’, he said that the ‘Modi budget’ would stick to facts with an eye on people’s benefit, rather than simply reeling out ‘fancy figures’.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, former State president K. Lakshminarayana, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, former Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy and Tirupati Parliamentary constituency president S. Dayakar Reddy honoured him on the occasion.