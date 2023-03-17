Budget allocations in line with consistently rising State revenues, says Buggana

March 17, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

Welfare is the most important guiding factor for the YSR Congress government and the successive Budgets in the last four years proved it, said Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, while giving a reply to the general discussion on the Budget in the Assembly on Friday.

Though this government was forced to clear the pending bills of the previous TDP government in the first year, the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not compromise on welfare schemes, he explained. The State government faced the COVID-19 pandemic in the second year.

While replying to the doubts raised by TDP leaders on the budget estimates and allocations, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, “The revenues are increasing consistently. There is a considerable growth from the 2019-20 financial year to 2022-23 with respect to the share of Central taxes, stamps and registrations, State excise, taxes on sales, that is VAT on liquor and petrol, and vehicle taxes. Based on that growth, we have projected the present budget estimates and there is nothing wrong in these numbers, as alleged by the TDP.”

“In order to reduce the consumption of liquor, the government increased the prices. That resulted in a reduction of consumption. There is a 38% decrease in liquor consumption and 5% reduction in beer consumption since 2019,” he observed.

Debts

“Debts increased 19% annually between 2014 and 2019, whereas the rise was only around 13.5% in the current regime. The fiscal deficit in Andhra Pradesh is better than many States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana,” he maintained.

The DBT results were visible now. The government transferred about ₹1.97 lakh crore directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts in the last four years. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased tremendously due to the government’s policies and interventions. The sustainable development goals had been taken as one of the parameters in governance, he said.

Agriculture

“About 62% of the population depends on the agriculture sector in our State and hence the State government has laid special focus on it. The initiatives like RBKs and Polam Badi have been helping farmers reduce input cost. The price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore is being utilised to provide minimum support price to farmers,” he said.

Education infrastructure was being developed under Nadu-Nedu while other welfare schemes were helping improve standards. The government was establishing at least one medical college in each district, he added.

“The government has allocated ₹21,000 crore for social welfare pensions. Almost all communities in the State are getting benefits from the State government through different welfare schemes,” the Finance Minister maintained.