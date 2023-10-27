HamberMenu
Budding singers must learn Carnatic music, says Madhavapeddi Suresh

It will help them sing a wide range of songs with confidence, says the music director at a concert held to mark the first anniversary of Rotary Dasigi Perraju Music Academy

October 27, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Veteran music director Madhavapeddi Suresh, centre, with members of the Rotary Dasigi Perraju Music Academy in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Veteran music director Madhavapeddi Suresh on Friday advised budding singers to learn the basics of Carnatic music, saying it would help them sing a wide range of songs with confidence and earn the respect of audiences and professional musicians alike.

Rotary Dasigi Perraju Music Academy organised a musical concert titled ‘Nadaradhana‘ in Vizianagaram on the occasion of its first anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Suresh said that great musicians such as Purandara Dasa, Tyagaraja, Muthuswamy Dikshitar and Syama Sastri had contributed immensely to Carnatic music and laid the foundation for other legendary singers who would follow much later, such as Ghantasala, P. Susheela and S. Janaki. He lauded the founder of the Academy and senior doctor D.V. Srikanth and principal of the institution Mandapaka Ravi for conducting music competitions on a regular basis.

He gave away prizes to winners of an online music competition organised by the academy. Dr. Srikanth said that the academy, which was part of Rotary DNR School of Arts Society, was providing training in all musical instruments with the support of eminent personalities. Mr. Ravi and DNR School of Arts secretary Bhogaraju Suryalakshmi said that 219 persons participated in various competitions organised by the academy in the past few months.

Andhra Pradesh / Carnatic Classical / music

