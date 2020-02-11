Budding engineers told to think innovatively

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Registrar K. Raghu Babu has exhorted budding engineers to concentrate on research and innovative project designs to meet the needs of the generations to come.

Dr. Raghu Babu, who attended as the chief guest for the Inquest-2k20, a two-day technical festival and project expo at Avanthi’s St. Theresa Institute of Engineering and Technology, Garividi, on Monday, said there were ample opportunities for further research in nano technology, bio-technology and information technology.

Dr. Raghu Babu said the tech fests of this kind would make the youth think innovative and come with fresh ideas which would pave way for their bright future.

JNTU-Vizianagaram College principal G. Swami Naidu urged the students not to copy the ideas for projects as it would kill their talent.

Garividi Mandal Education Officer P. Rama Rao felt that planning, preparation and presentation were important for students pursuing engineering and polytechnic courses.

Avanti college principal M. Srinivasa Rao and vice-principal and director of the college A. Chandra Sekhara Rao expressed happiness over the exhibition of more than 60 projects of the college students and 90 stalls of the schoolchildren of surrounding areas of Garividi.

Projects on display

Solar power enabled cycle, remote controlled grass cutter, Wi-Fi facility for operation of agriculture motor pump sets, intelligent traffic management for emergency vehicles, including ambulances, spying spider robot, railway track damage detection mechanism and other projects were displayed at expo.

Vizianagaram Polytechnic College head of general section L.Vijaya Lakshmi lauded the new ideas of the students while saying that many of them were environment-friendly and would be useful for everyone.