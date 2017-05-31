Budding artists brush up on skills

The H.C.M.Girls High School here witnessed a flurry of activity as children vied with one another in painting attractive pictures with attractive colours under the watchful eyes of noted painter and Srusti Art Academy founder Thimmari Ravindra.
The painter, a jury member of the Miracles World Records, said “the summer camp helped spot talent in budding painters. Their skills will be honed further to groom them to become accomplished painters in the future.”
Tollywood Art director T. Naresh Babu gave valuable tips to students who had their maiden strokes with a brush.
The students were taught different new painting techniques fit for the modern age, Mr. Ravindra added after distributing certificates to the young painters who gave vent to their imagination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor