Budding artists brush up on skills

The H.C.M.Girls High School here witnessed a flurry of activity as children vied with one another in painting attractive pictures with attractive colours under the watchful eyes of noted painter and Srusti Art Academy founder Thimmari Ravindra.

The painter, a jury member of the Miracles World Records, said “the summer camp helped spot talent in budding painters. Their skills will be honed further to groom them to become accomplished painters in the future.”

Tollywood Art director T. Naresh Babu gave valuable tips to students who had their maiden strokes with a brush.

The students were taught different new painting techniques fit for the modern age, Mr. Ravindra added after distributing certificates to the young painters who gave vent to their imagination.