Budding architects, planners told to rely on self-belief, conviction for onward journey

Chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET), Union Ministry of Commerce, P. R. Mehta on October 17 (Thursday) urged students of the passing out batch of the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, to brace for an exciting journey that demands self-belief and conviction.

Speaking at the 8th convocation of SPA, Vijayawada, he said the profession of architecture and planning was exceptional in many ways. “Through these two professions, we get to design our habitat, including homes, offices, parks, shopping complexes, streets and roads,” he said reminding the students that they were now professionals entrusted with accountability that came with the degree, driving them into a new domain of creative possibilities in the field of planning and architecture.

Chairperson, Board of Governor, SPA Vijayawada, Amogh Kumar Gupta said architects and planners had a pivotal role to play in modern society. He said the young architects and planners should focus on creating projects that were environment-friendly, cost-effective, sustainable and locally relevant.

Director of SPAV Ramesh Srikonda presented a detailed report on the achievements of the institute during the academic year 2022-23. He said in terms of outreach, SPA, Vijayawada had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several reputed national and international institutions and organisations like Solvent University, U.K., University of Melbourne, Australia, Krems University, Austria and UN Habitat.

A total of 253 students were awarded degrees. Ten students received gold medals for the academic year 2023-24 and 10 best thesis awards were conferred on undergraduate and post-graduate students in Planning and Architecture segments.