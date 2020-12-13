Andhra Pradesh

Buddhist monks take part in social service activities

Buddhist monks from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh visited the Buddha Vihar Project in the city and participated in the social service activities carried out by the project committee on Saturday.

The monks, Saddarakshit Omteji and Dhamma Kranti Omteji, handed over saris to poor women and garlanded the idol of the Lord Buddha in the Buddha Vihar.

The monks were in the city as part of their all-India tour for ‘Baudha Dhyana Prabhodha Prachar’. The founder president of the committee, Dasannagari Krishnamurthy, said that they had been making all-out efforts to make the project successful and propagate the message of Buddhism in society.

