Budagatlapalem fishing harbour to be a boon for fisher folk: YSRCP candidate Kiran Kumar

May 02, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Etcherla sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Kiran Kumar Gorle on Thursday said Budagatlapalem fishing harbour will be a boon for fisher folk as it will ensure more economic activity in Ranasthalam mandal itself.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed the harbour because he understands the grievances of the community.

He hoped that the people put their faith in the YSRCP, which, he said, ensured decent livelihood for the downtrodden with effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Mr. Kiran Kumar alleged that people will not believe the TDP’s manifesto as the Opposition lost its credibility after removing the 2014 manifesto from its website.

