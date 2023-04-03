B.Tech students among 22 youngsters arrested for ganja, MDMA ‘smuggling’ in Krishna district

April 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police have arrested 22 ‘ganja smugglers’, including six B. Tech graduates, and seized over 40 kilograms of ganja and three grams of MDMA (ecstasy) from their possession in various cases.

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua produced the accused before the media at Machilipatnam on Monday. The accused were arrested in cases registered in five police stations of the district, he said.

All of them were aged below 30 and educated, six were B.Tech graduates while others pursued ITI and degree courses. Some of them were working in private companies. They were addicted to ganja and were also smuggling it to other areas besides selling it to local youth for easy money, he said.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

The arrests were made as a result of a district-wide special operation focused on curbing the ganja menace, the SP said.

The accused are: D. Sai Kumar (25), T. Chandu (21), D. Prajwal (21), K. Lovaraju (25), D. Katamraju (21), P. Pavan Kumar (20) and N. Sai (22) booked in the Robertson Pet police station; B. Kishore (19), P. Raviteja (20) and a 17-year-old minor booked in the Guduru police station; B. Thami (25), K. Rakesh (23), K. Subrahmanyam (28), Md. Akbar Basha (22), P. Chandu (23) and M. McMillan (25) in the Gudlavalleru police station; N. Tharun (22), R. Chandrasekhar (27), L. Prem Kumar (24), and A. Babu Rao (20) in the Atkur police station; and G. Sai Prasad (19) and G. Kiran (22) in the Penamaluru police station.