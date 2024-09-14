B.Tech student stabbed at cinema in Tirupati

A 20-year-old B.Tech student Lokesh was stabbed in the abdomen by another youth while watching a movie at a local cinema hall here on Saturday afternoon. The injured was immediately rushed to the SVRR Hospital and was declared out of danger.

According to the information, Lokesh along with a woman, identified as Kavya, had gone to the theatre in the afternoon and while they were watching the film, the attacker, identified as Karthik, rushed to the duo from a corner and stabbed Lokesh. The incident led to a commotion in the theatre as the audience tried to catch hold of the attacker. In the melee, Kavya who had accompanied the injured joined Karthik and fled the scene.

According to some the attacker, identified by the injured, had parked a bike outside the theatre for a quick getaway after the attack.

According to preliminary information, Kavya is suspected to have planned the attack and had purchased the tickets for herself and Lokesh online. Lokesh, a resident of Giddalur town of Prakasam district, is pursuing B.Tech at Mohan Babu University here. Kavya and the attacker, who are absconding, is reported to be residents of Sullurpeta in Tirupati district.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage in the theatre and the surrounding areas, apart from forming a special team to apprehend the duo. The police said they are yet to verify whether the accused were students and also if they knew each other. The Tirupati urban police registered a case.