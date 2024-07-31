GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.Tech student ‘ends life’ in Annamayya district

Published - July 31, 2024 07:14 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

The Hindu Bureau

An engineering student, Naveen Kumar (19), reportedly committed suicide after allegedly failing two subjects. The incident was reported at Chinna Tippa Samudram village of Madanapalle division in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

The police said that Mr. Kumar, a native of Ramiganipalle village of Kurabalakota mandal, was pursuing a B.Tech degree at a private engineering college in Tirupati. Failing in two subjects, he feared he might not be allowed to enter the second year. Against this backdrop, he boarded a bus at Tirupati on Tuesday to reach his village but got off at Chinna Tippa Samudram village and strayed towards the Angallu Road.

Around 8.30 p.m., Mr. Naveen called his parents and reportedly attributed his failure to the poor teaching standards in his college. He also sent a voice message to them, expressing his wish to end his life.

His parents and friends searched for Naveen till Wednesday morning. Villagers found the body hanging from a tree near CTM village. Police shifted the body to the Government Hospital at Madanapalle and took up further investigation.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100.

