May 20, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A 19-year-old B.Tech first-year student drowned in the Kalyani dam near A. Rangampeta in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district on Saturday. Manish, a student at a private engineering college in Chandragiri mandal and an Ongole native, and a few friends had gone to the dam for a swim. The police retrieved the body and shifted it to SVRR Hospital in Tirupati for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered.