B.Tech Ravi fears threat to life with withdrawal of gunmen

December 29, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Former MLC and TDP in-charge of Pulivendula constituency Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, alias B.Tech Ravi, says he will move the High Court over the withdrawal of gunmen security coverage for him. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Former MLC and TDP in-charge of Pulivendula constituency Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, alias B.Tech Ravi, has expressed fear of threat to his life with the withdrawal of gunmen for the second time, without stating any reason or giving prior notice.

The ex-MLC had 2+2 gunmen during the TDP regime, which was brought down to 1+1 after YSRCP came to power, which was also withdrawn after his term as MLC ended early this year. Though the gunmen were reinstated after the party raised a furore, they were withdrawn once again on Friday.

“I will move the High Court against the unilateral move of removal of gunmen, given the threat to my life in this high profile constituency, as I am going to contest against none other than Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections,” he said.

