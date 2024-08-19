B.Tech Ravi assures surplus water for Pulivendula in the next 50 days

Former MLC and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for Pulivendula constituency, Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, also known as B.Tech Ravi, said that the constituency will have surplus water as its reservoirs will reach their brim in the next 40-50 days.

Mr. Reddy formally released water through lift irrigation from Gandikota to Chitravati balancing reservoir and Paidipalem reservoir in Pulivendula constituency, here on Monday. Water will be released at a rate of 1,000 cusecs per day to Chitravati reservoir and at 500 cusecs per day to Paidipalem reservoir, thus filling the major water bodies.

“The absence of rain has caused serious concern among the farmers of the arid region. Our government is committed to the development of Pulivendula constituency and the welfare of its people,” Mr. Reddy said on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.