B.Tech Ravi assures surplus water for Pulivendula in the next 50 days

Published - August 19, 2024 09:08 pm IST - KADAPA

Water will be released at a rate of 1,000 cusecs per day to Chitravati reservoir and at 500 cusecs per day to Paidipalem reservoir

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLC and Pulivendula TDP in-charge Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy releasing water from Gandikota to Chitravati balancing reservoir and Paidipalem reservoir in Pulivendula constituency of Kadapa district on Monday.

Former MLC and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for Pulivendula constituency, Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, also known as B.Tech Ravi, said that the constituency will have surplus water as its reservoirs will reach their brim in the next 40-50 days.

Mr. Reddy formally released water through lift irrigation from Gandikota to Chitravati balancing reservoir and Paidipalem reservoir in Pulivendula constituency, here on Monday. Water will be released at a rate of 1,000 cusecs per day to Chitravati reservoir and at 500 cusecs per day to Paidipalem reservoir, thus filling the major water bodies.

“The absence of rain has caused serious concern among the farmers of the arid region. Our government is committed to the development of Pulivendula constituency and the welfare of its people,” Mr. Reddy said on the occasion.

