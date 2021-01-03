‘B.Tech’ Ravi arrested in riots case

Cases registered against the TDP MLC in Pulivendula in 2018

TDP MLC M. Ravindranath Reddy alias ‘B.Tech’ Ravi of Kadapa district was arrested reportedly at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

Mr. Ravi was an accused in the violent incidents that were witnessed in the Poola Angallu area of Pulivendula town in 2018. A warrant had been issued alleging his involvement in rioting and attempt to murder.

The violent incidents were triggered by the challenges and counter-challenges by the TDP and YSRCP leaders on the development of the Pulivendula constituency, for which workers of both the parties gathered at the spot on January 4, 2018.

However, the situation turned out of control with the TDP and YSRCP workers hurling stones on each other, following which cases were booked against 253 persons.

As a Sub-Inspector, Chiranjeevi, sustained injuries, the police booked a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Mr. Ravi and 63 others.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said the MLC was arrested in the case registered in the Pulivendula police station.

SP’s clarification

With rumour mills turning active on the motive behind the arrest, the SP clarified that the arrest had nothing to do with the murder of a woman in Lingala mandal recently.