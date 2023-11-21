BJP MP reveals ‘elimination angle’ in B.Tech Ravi arrest

November 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KADAPA

In a shocking revelation, BJP Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh maintained that the policeman in civilian clothes, Circle Inspector Ashok Reddy, who recently arrested TDP former MLC and Pulivendula in-charge Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, also known as B. Tech Ravi, actually intended to murder him.

The BJP MP formally met B. Tech Ravi during the Mulakat session at Kadapa Central Prison on Tuesday. Speaking to the media later, he made the accusation and said: “The timely intervention of the media, which seriously followed up the arrest, thwarted his plan to eliminate B. Tech Ravi.”

It may be recalled that Mr. Ravi was arrested in an alleged case of assault on the police during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s visit ahead of launching ‘Yuvagalam’. He was then named in a case filed by Vallur police and incarcerated under judicial remand by the court.

Complaint to Home Ministry

Referring to the arrest, Mr. Ramesh named the Circle Inspector and accused him of ‘religiously following’ the instructions of the ruling party, the YSR Congress Party. The Rajya Sabha member also announced to broach the issue with the union Home Ministry to initiate action against the officer. “This should serve as an eye-opener to all those toeing the ruling party’s line,” he warned.