‘B.Tech’ Ravi accuses YS family of grabbing lands across Pulivendula constituency

The allegations and counter allegations of land grabbing between the TDP and YSRCP took a personal turn with the top leaders of the two parties representing the high-profile Pulivendula constituency heaping allegations against each other.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy was the first to raise the issue. He had approached the revenue officials on Friday, seeking a probe into the alleged land grabbing by the local TDP leaders.

Accompanied by Pulivendula Municipal Chairman V. Varaprasad, he called on the Revenue Divisional Officer and personally lodged a complaint.

Miffed at the development, the TDP’s constituency in-charge Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (also known as ‘B.Tech’ Ravi) held a press conference here on Saturday, listing various land parcels across the constituency that had been allegedly usurped by the YS family and their close relatives.

Mr. Reddy called the MP’s action as a pre-emptive step, knowing well that the alliance government in the State would soon crack the whip on the encroachments resorted to by his party leaders.

Referring to Mr. Avinash Reddy’s personal assistant B. Raghava Reddy, who is currently absconding as cited by the police officials who visited his residence, the TDP leader accused him as having grabbed the forest land for cultivation in his native Ambakapalli village.

Similarly, he said the relatives of Devireddy Sankar Reddy, an accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, of having grabbed 30 acres of precious land.

“A member of the YS family encroached 200 acres in Thondur mandal. The municipal chairman’s brother grabbed 16 acres of DKT land on Kadiri road, and another leader occupied land on the Gandi road in Vempalli mandal. The list is unending and we are gathering evidence,” he quipped.

Complaint to Minister

Mr. Ravi pointed to the shocking incident of a government land being valued at ₹50,000 per acre and even officially registered during the previous YSRCP dispensation. The TDP leader announced to lodge a formal complaint with Revenue Minister A. Satya Prasad and get the land released from the clutches of the “professional land sharks.”

He also appealed to the residents of Pulivendula to bring their cases of land grabbing, if any, to his notice and offered to help them.

