BSP will play a vital role in Andhra Pradesh politics very soon says former DGP and State Coordinator Purnachandra Rao

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) State coordinator and former Director General of Police J. Purnachandra Rao exuded confidence that BSP would be a strong political force very soon as the party has concentrated on the most neglected backward classes, scheduled castes and poor people.

Along with BSP State President B. Paramjyothy and BSP State Secretary Somu Rambabu, Mr. Purnahcnadra Rao has been holding cadre base camps in several towns of Parvatipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts for the past one week. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that Andhra Pradesh politics were being controlled by a few rich people belonged to dominant castes.

“People are slowly realising the injustice meted out to them in all aspects. Denial of political opportunities for nearly 200 castes is widely being discussed now with the BSP’s initiative. With the suggestion from BSP national president Mayawati, we are making all efforts to strengthen the party in every nook and corner of the State. We are hopeful that the party will have its strong presence by the next local body elections,” said Mr. Purnachandra Rao.

He said the party had insisted on a caste census in A.P. so that the people could demand political opportunities based on their population in the next general elections.

“BJP used to have a strong vote bank in A.P. and registered electoral victories in Paderu and other places of united A.P. It will get back its glory very soon and it is evident with the good response from people during our meetings. Many retired officials and neutral persons are joining the party during cadre-based camps. It is a good sign that the party is getting new vigour,” said Mr. Purnachandra Rao.

