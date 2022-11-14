BSP will offer 100 seats to BCs in 2024 general elections, says party State president

November 14, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Bahujan Samaj Party State president B. Paramjyothy said that the party would offer 100 seats out of the 175 to the backward communities in the next general elections as the BSP national leadership was keen to ensure political power to BCs apart from scheduled castes and tribes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Paramjyothy, who has been touring all the constituencies in Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts for the past week told The Hindu that the party would have a bright future in Andhra Pradesh as people were fed up with the existing regional parties which were controlled by dominant upper castes.

“BSP president Ms. Mayawati has directed all State units, including A.P., to win the hearts of people by explaining the party’s ideology to ensure power to the communities which never got an opportunity to contest the elections. The Central leadership is planning to offer 100 seats to BCs while continuing its priority for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. All parties talk about their welfare but seats are given to dominant sections. We want to develop new leaders by offering tickets to neglected communities,” he added.

“People of all sections are also looking towards BSP which had previously won the Paderu seat in A.P. and a couple of seats in Telangana. It has secured over 4,000 votes in the Atmakur byelections and has been polled 4,045 votes in the just-concluded Munugodu byelection in Telangana. It is a clear indication that people are showing interest in BSP’s ideology. We will continue this momentum till 2024 general elections,” he said.

Trending

Mr. Paramjyothy said that the party was focusing on the issues of Dalit communities and other sections. “We are insisting on continuation of reservation facility for Dalit Christians and Muslims. The Ranganath Mishra Commission has recommended it long ago. Its recommendations should be implemented in letter and spirit,” he added.