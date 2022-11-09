BSP will hold constituency-level meetings from December in Andhra Pradesh, says State president

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 17:41 IST

‘Party polled over 4,000 votes in bypolls organised in Atmakur in Nellore district and Munugode in Telangana’

BSP State president B. Paramjyothy addressing the party leaders and workers in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

‘Party polled over 4,000 votes in bypolls organised in Atmakur in Nellore district and Munugode in Telangana’

Bahujan Samaj Party’s State president B. Paramjyothy on Wednesday said that constituency- level meetings will be held in all the 175 segments of the State from December to strengthen the party. Addressing the party leaders and workers, he said that BSP could get over 4,000 votes in Atmakur byelection in Nellore district and 4,045 votes in Munugode byelection in Telangana in spite of the money and muscle power of the ruling parties. He said that BSP would become a formidable force very soon in the State. BSP senior leader and member of the State Committee Somu Rambabu said that ward-level meetings would be organised very soon before the beginning of constituency-level meetings. Former MLA Lake Rajarao, BSP State general secretary K. Tirupati Rao said that the regional conclaves conducted in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati evoked good response as the downtrodden sections looked at the BSP for good governancne in the State. The party senior leaders Kaki Prasad, Kommu Somulu and others were present.



Our code of editorial values