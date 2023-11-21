BSP will contest all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in next elections, says party State chief

November 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bahujan Samaj Party’s State president B. Paramjyothy on Tuesday said that the party would contest all the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in the next elections as the party high command decided not to have any alliance with other parties. BSP had contested in 23 Assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats such as Bapatla, Tirupati and Chittoor in 2019 elections when it had alliance with Jana Sena Party which now joined hands with TDP to face next elections.

BSP organised a public meeting at Balaji Junction here. Mr. Paramjyothy urged the downtrodden sections to support the BSP while alleging that other parties had never followed Ambedkar’s ideology to ensure decent life for Bahujans whose population is more than 80% in the State.

He said that the State government’s nava ratnalu and other schemes had failed to enrich common people in the State. BSP State Executive Body member Somu Rambabu said that the party would hold many public meetings and street corner gatherings across Vizianagaram district to strengthen the party. Former BSP MLA Lake Rajarao alleged that the forest and environmental policies of the Union government were detrimental to the interests of tribal people.