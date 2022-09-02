BSP to unveil Kanshiram’s statue at Chirala on Sept. 4

BSP leader Somu Rambabu addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bahujan Samaj Party senior leader and member of State Executive Committee Somu Rambabu on Friday said that the party was planning to hold public meetings in all 26 districts of A.P. to consolidate the party’s vote bank and prepare an action plan for 2024 elections under the guidance of senior leaders.

He said that several leaders and activists from Vizianagaram district would participate in a public meeting on September 4 in Chirala where BSP founder Kanshiram’s statue would be unveiled.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting held here, he said that the BSP was going to play a vital role in A.P. politics as people were fed up with the existing regional parties. “BSP can ensure justice to the real downtrodden sections which are facing many untold hardships in the State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our party got a significant number of votes in the recently held bypoll in Atmakur,” said Mr. Rambabu.

The party senior leaders Kommu Somulu, R.J. Reddy, Karu Gowri, R.G. Pydiraju and others were present in the meeting.