BSP to kick-start ‘Bahujan Sadhikara Yatra’ from Paderu in Andhra Pradesh on Republic Day

December 09, 2022 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Vizianagaram

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president B. Paramjyothy on Friday said the party would launch ‘Bahujan Sadhikara Yatra’ at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district on Republic Day (January 26) in a bid to strengthen the party in all the districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the party leaders from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam district here on Friday, Mr. Paramjyothy said the yatra would cover 3,200 km before concluding in Annamayya district in March 2023.

He said public meetings would be organised in Srikakulam on January 27 and Vizianagaram the following day.

“The BSP had won its first Assembly seat at Paderu two decades ago. That is why we have decided to launch the yatra from the tribal town,” Mr. Paramjyothy said.

BSP State Committee member Somu Rambabu urged all leaders to take up membership drive. Party leaders Karanam Tirupati Rao, P. Prakasha Rao, Kommu Somulu, A. Shivaprasad , and Ramappadu were present.