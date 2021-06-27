BSP seeks notification to fill SC, ST backlog posts

BSP district president Pandranki Venkataramana releasing details of job vacancies in Vizinagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

27 June 2021 19:32 IST

‘Increase upper age limit as posts are not filled for seven years’

Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) Vizianagram district president Pandranki Venkataramana on Sunday asked the State government to take steps immediately to fill all backlog posts as thousands of SC and ST unemployed youngsters have been waiting for jobs.

Addressing the media here, he said upper age limit should be increased as posts were not filled for the last seven years. Mr. Venkataramana alleged that the release of job calendar to fill only 10,143 posts had shocked the unemployed youth as they were waiting for recruitment of all 2.35 lakh vacant posts.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to fill all the vacancies during his padayatra taken up when he was in opposition. Notifications were not issued for DSC and other jobs. It created unrest among the youngsters,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana. The party leaders Syed Bhukhari, Ch. Madhav and Nazir Pathan were present in the media conference.