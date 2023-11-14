BSNL will make ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network available for customers soon, says official

November 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has laid focus on making the ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network available for its customers soon, its Chief General Manager (Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle) M. Seshachalam has said.

Addressing the media here on November 14 (Tuesday), he said that the Central government had given the mandate for establishing the ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network for the State-run corporation as a part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

“4G equipment will be commissioned at 4,300 sites in the Andhra Pradesh circle, which can be upgraded to 5G. The beta launch was completed in Punjab in July this year,” he said. Though delayed, he expressed confidence that the network efficiency would certainly make the data users return to the BSNL’s fold.

Targeting the last mile connectivity, Mr. Seshachalam said the Central government’s ‘Antyodaya Vision’ would ensure digital inclusivity to the remotest villages and the work on this was expected to be completed by December, 2023.

“As many as 3,800 villages in Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle will be covered by setting up 1,536 towers in remote locations,” he said.

Similarly, ‘Bharat Net Udyami’ scheme is meant to connect the panchayats and offer net connectivity to rural consumers. Of the nearly 3 lakh connections proposed across India, Andhra Pradesh Circle will get 3,184 connections. “The data consumption has grown to 170 GB per customer per month, which is almost on par with the urban usage. Hence, the initiative has been planned to cover villages,” Mr. Seshachalam said.

‘Financial fitness improved’

After the VRS package was offered to the BSNL employees, the company’s finances have improved. “The BSNL has maintained positive Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITA) for the last three years, despite not offering 4G services. The human resources component of the company’s expenditure, which used to be 60% earlier, has come down to 30%. Our financial fitness has improved,” Mr. Seshachalam added.

