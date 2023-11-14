HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL will make ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network available for customers soon, says official

4G equipment will be commissioned at 4,300 sites in Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle and 3,800 villages will be covered by setting up 1,536 towers in remote locations, says BSNL Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam

November 14, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BSNL Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday.

BSNL Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle Chief General Manager M. Seshachalam addressing the media in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has laid focus on making the ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network available for its customers soon, its Chief General Manager (Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle) M. Seshachalam has said.

Addressing the media here on November 14 (Tuesday), he said that the Central government had given the mandate for establishing the ‘Swadeshi 4G’ network for the State-run corporation as a part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

“4G equipment will be commissioned at 4,300 sites in the Andhra Pradesh circle, which can be upgraded to 5G. The beta launch was completed in Punjab in July this year,” he said. Though delayed, he expressed confidence that the network efficiency would certainly make the data users return to the BSNL’s fold.

Targeting the last mile connectivity, Mr. Seshachalam said the Central government’s ‘Antyodaya Vision’ would ensure digital inclusivity to the remotest villages and the work on this was expected to be completed by December, 2023.

“As many as 3,800 villages in Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle will be covered by setting up 1,536 towers in remote locations,” he said.

Similarly, ‘Bharat Net Udyami’ scheme is meant to connect the panchayats and offer net connectivity to rural consumers. Of the nearly 3 lakh connections proposed across India, Andhra Pradesh Circle will get 3,184 connections. “The data consumption has grown to 170 GB per customer per month, which is almost on par with the urban usage. Hence, the initiative has been planned to cover villages,” Mr. Seshachalam said.

‘Financial fitness improved’

After the VRS package was offered to the BSNL employees, the company’s finances have improved. “The BSNL has maintained positive Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITA) for the last three years, despite not offering 4G services. The human resources component of the company’s expenditure, which used to be 60% earlier, has come down to 30%. Our financial fitness has improved,” Mr. Seshachalam added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / telecommunication service / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.