BSNL to roll out 5G services by Sankranthi next year

Published - August 24, 2024 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BSNL principal general manager (Krishna district) L. Sreenu announcing the launch of new services to the media at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planning to provide 5G services to its customers by Sankranthi festival next year. “BSNL is making arrangements to upgrade the 4G services to the next level and offer quality services,” said principal general manager (PGM-Krishna district) L. Sreenu on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Sreenu said the company was upgrading the towers and other equipment. BSNL is rolling out a new project titled ‘Sarvathra WiFi’, which aims to continue WiFi when the customer moves to a new location, Mr. Sreenu said. The project is being led by a team of deputy general managers, he said.

On the tariff hike by various companies, deputy general manager G. Srinivas said about 12,000 customers switched over to BSNL in the past few days through number portability.

“The CGM has clarified that BSNL is not going to hike the charges of any plans. Instead, the company is planning to improve the quality and offer better services to the customers,” Mr. Sreenu said.

