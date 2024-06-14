BSNL to monetise surplus land at Tuni, Palakol and Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has put up its land at Kondapalli near Vijayawada, Tuni and Palakol for sale through e-auction as part of the move to monetise surplus land parcels and buildings.

The BSNL has fixed the reserve price for the land in Tuni at ₹12.94 crore, while the same for the land in Palakol has been put at ₹11.19 crore. The reserve price for the land at Kondapalli is ₹11.02 crore, said M. Seshachalam, Chief General Manager (CGM) of BSNL Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle.

“Monetisation of surplus land and buildings is being done to generate revenues through sale or lease. The BSNL Andhra Pradesh Circle sold away two assets in Vijayawada and Tadepalligudem for ₹40 crore last financial year,” the CGM said.

The BSNL generated ₹10 crore by leasing out the surplus built-up spaces at prime locations in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Seshachalam told the media on June 14 (Friday).

“As part of the revival plan, the company is monetising surplus land and buildings due to the advent of new technologies that led to miniaturisation of equipment. The revenue earned through the revival plan will be invested in network expansion and upgrade,” he explained.

The details of the surplus land parcels are available at http://landmonetisation.bsnl.co.in and buildings at http://rental.bsnl.co.in, said Senior General Manager (Assets) K.V. Satya Prasad.

For any clarifications on the lease or purchase of the BSNL’s surplus assets, bidders may contact on WhatsApp number 9490100072 or send mail to agm.aplb@bsnl.co.in, said Krishna district General Manager (Telecom) Y. Ravindranath.

Senior General Manager (Finance) M. Ratna Babu, Principal General Manager B. Ravi Kumar and other officers were present.