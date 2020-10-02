BSNL staff stage protest for ‘4G’ in Vizag

BSNL employees staged a hunger strike in protest against the ‘apathetic attitude’ of the Centre towards allocating 4G spectrum to BSNL, at the General Manager’s Office here on Thursday.

The employees sported black badges in heed to a call given by the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), and staged a hunger protest. AUAB convener G.S.N. Raju said that the 20th Foundation Day of BSNL was being organised as a ‘protest day’ to oppose the anti-employee policies of the Centre.

Describing ‘4G spectrum’ as the lifeline of the telecom sector, he said that its non-allocation by the Centre could spell doom for the public sector telecom giant. He warned that if the government does not change its attitude, a strike would be held in November.

The other demands include revision of pay scales for employees with effect from January 1, 2007 and for pensioners.