BSNL launches IPTV services in A.P. in partnership with ULKA TV

January 21, 2023 03:57 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BSNL AP Chief General Manager B. Suresh Krishna said the ULKA TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) provide two-way communication on TV sets which also support educational applications without laptops or computers

The Hindu Bureau

BSNL Director Vivek Banzal (middle) launching the services in Vijayawada on Friday along with BSNL A.P. Chief General Manager Suresh Krishna and others. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BSNL Director Vivek Banzal (consumer fixed access) launched Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service here on Friday. 

The PSU telecom major is offering the IPTV services in partnership with City Online Media Private Limited (brand name ULKA TV). All existing as well as new customers of BSNL Fibre Broadband (fibre-to-the-home) can avail the IPTV service. 

On the occasion, Mr. Banzal said BSNL’s IPTV services, which were part of its major expansion plans, would transform households into ‘multi-play Internet households’. The joint venture between BSNL and ULKA TV marked a significant leap in television distribution in the country into a new era of high quality 4K TV standards.

BSNL AP Chief General Manager B. Suresh Krishna said the ULKA TV Set-Top Boxes (STBs) provide two-way communication on TV sets which also support educational applications without laptops or computers. Besides, the STBs facilitate two-day video-conferencing through the attachment of USB cameras. 

He said the BSNL was offering five packages namely free-to-air, standard definition basic, standard definition bonanza, high definition basic and high definition bonanza packs at ₹130, ₹229, ₹259, ₹279 and ₹329 per month excluding GST.

BSNL General Manager (Delhi corporate office) Vivek Dua, General Manager - AP B. Ravi Kumar and ULKA TV Director Raghava Rao were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

