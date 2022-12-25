BSNL customer meet in Vijayawada tomorrow

December 25, 2022 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BSNL is conducting a customer meeting from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on December 26 (Monday). It requested customers in the combined Krishna district to contact the following numbers for telecom service and billing-related grievances. Vijayawada urban: 0866-2575701, Vijayawada rural east (Gannavaram, Vuyyuru, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Challapalli, Avanigadda and Machilipatnam): 0866-221600 and Vijayawada rural west Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet and Ibrahimpatnam: 0866-2492422. Customers can contact the accounts officer (telecom revenue): at 0866-2444388 and the accounts officer (OPC): at 0866-2444588 for billing-related grievances.

