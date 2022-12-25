  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSNL customer meet in Vijayawada tomorrow

December 25, 2022 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
BSNL customer meet to take place on December 26.

BSNL customer meet to take place on December 26. | Photo Credit: Reuters

BSNL is conducting a customer meeting from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on December 26 (Monday). It requested customers in the combined Krishna district to contact the following numbers for telecom service and billing-related grievances. Vijayawada urban: 0866-2575701, Vijayawada rural east (Gannavaram, Vuyyuru, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Challapalli, Avanigadda and Machilipatnam): 0866-221600 and Vijayawada rural west Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Jaggaiahpet and Ibrahimpatnam:  0866-2492422. Customers can contact the accounts officer (telecom revenue): at 0866-2444388 and the accounts officer (OPC): at 0866-2444588 for billing-related grievances.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / telecommunication service

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.