BSF official goes missing

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM 18 October 2020 01:04 IST
Updated: 18 October 2020 01:04 IST

Officials from BSF, Malkangiri, Odisha, on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Airport police over missing of a 36-year-old BSF official who had not reported to duty for the last 17 days.

According to Airport police, Sanjay Kumar (36) of Uttarakhand was posted in Malkangiri district for anti-Maoist operations. He had arrived from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam on October 1.

After reaching Vizag, he had made a video call to his family. Later his whereabouts are not known and his cell is switched off, said the police.

Investigation is on.

