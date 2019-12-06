Andhra Pradesh

BSF jawan from Masula killed in avalanche

A file photo of BSF jawan Sheik Haji Hussain.

A 28-year-old jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF), Sheik Haji Hussain, who hails from Machilipatnam, died when he was hit by an avalanche in Uttarakhand on Thursday evening.

“The BSF informed our family that Hussain died in the avalanche while he was on the duty in Uttarakhand on Thursday evening,” Sheik Nazeer, paternal uncle of Hussain, told The Hindu on Friday.

“We have been told that the body would arrive in Machilipatnam on Saturday morning,” he added.

Hussain completed his school education at Avanigadda. He had joined the BSF in 2014.

