BS-IV vehicle scam: chargesheet filed against 13 persons including J.C. Prabhakar Reddy

December 09, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Tadipatri police on December 9 (Friday) filed an 830-page chargesheet in Tadipatri Judicial Magistrate Court against 13 people including Tadipatri Municipality Chairman and TDP former MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, his son, wife, associate C. Gopal Reddy of Jatadhara Industries in 35 cases related to illegal purchase and registration of 151 BS-III vehicles as BS-IV vehicles.

The police, after investigating 35 cases registered in I-Town in Anantapur and Tadipatri, established that money was transferred to Chennai-based automobile major Ashok Leyland from the accounts of 13 persons closely related to Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

“The accused had been claiming that the amounts were transferred by middlemen and that they did not have the knowledge of it. It has been established now that the accused had not only purchased the scrapped BS-III vehicles, but also got 98 of them registered in Kohima of Nagaland, and got them re-registered in Anantapur and Tadipatri as BS-IV vehicles in connivance with the Transport Department officials,” said Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police V.N.K. Chaitanya.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy, his son Asmith and others were arrested, but they are out on bail now. As many as 151 vehicles were registered in Anantapur district and three more at Orvakal in Kurnool district, which have been omitted from chargesheet. Five vehicles purportedly purchased by outsiders were allowed to be scrapped.