Brothers ‘end’ lives by jumping off flyover in Rajamahendravaram

Published - June 15, 2024 06:36 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Two brothers reportedly ‘ended’ their lives by jumping from a flyover in the early hours of Saturday in Rajamahendravaram city. The duo have been identified as Mutta Naganjaneya (42) and Mutta Durga Ram (40) and were found dead with minor injuries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rajamahendravaram South DSP M. Ambika Prasad said: “The apparent reason that triggered the duo to end their lives was depression. They are bachelors. The bodies have been recovered and sent to the government hospital for postmortem.” Nobody claimed their bodies by Saturday evening.

The duo had been living in an apartment together. On Saturday night, they booked an ambulance to go out of the city and dropped off when they arrived at the flyover at Shambu Nagar. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

Those struggling with distressing thoughts and suicidal tendencies can contact Rajamahendravaram city police by dialling 9490760791.

