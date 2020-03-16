Brother, two others held for ‘murder’ of tribal man

The Chintoor police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the kidnap and murder of a 40-year-old Koya tribal man on March 12. A dispute over the distribution of four acres of ancestral property is suspected to be the cause.

Sode Muttaiah, accompanied by his two relatives, had reportedly kidnapped and axed his brother Sode Nagi Reddi to death on the night of March 11 while he was sleeping outside his house on a cot at Tummala village under Chintoor police station limits in East Godavari district.

They also reportedly buried the body and the dismantled cot to hush up the crime.

Chintoor DSP S. Khadar Basha said, “The accused have been identified as S. Muttaiah, victim’s brother, Kannayya and another local man. Acase has been registered and investigation is on.” The family members of the victim lodged a complaint that he had been missing since the night of March 11.