On receipt of credible information with regard to the running of a brothel at a guest house in Pandurangapuram, under Three Town Police Station limits, the City Task Force team led by ACP A. Trinad Rao and SHO, Three Town, conducted raid on the guest house and apprehended two organisers Kollabattula Shyam and Vangara Nagendra, both from Mangalagiri, Guntur, and one customer.

The police also rescued one victim hailing from Bengaluru.

The police also seized ₹6,600 in cash and four mobile phones.