Broken ‘pygg jar’ with 18 gold coins unearthed in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

December 03, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - KOYYALAGUDEM (ELURU)

Archaeological Survey of India to decipher the figures inscribed on the coins

T. Appala Naidu

The gold coins unearthed in farm field at Eduvadalapalem village in Koyyalagudem village in Eluru district.

A broken ‘pygg jar’ containing 18 gold coins, believed to be dated back to the Madras Presidency of the British era, was unearthed in an agricultural field at Eduvadalapalem village in Koyyalagudem Mandal in Eluru district.

The coins are inscribed with three figures including Lord Venkateswara in the middle. On the other side of the coin, granules of paddy are inscribed. On November 29, Manukonda Tejaswi family unearthed the pygg jar containing the 18 gold coins during the excavation activity carried out for irrigation purpose.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that the authorities recovered the 18 gold coins and pygg jar from the land owner, who preserved them at his residence, on December 3. They have been deposited to District Treasury Office to be deciphered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

While 17 coins had been recovered from the land owner, one coin was recovered from a worker who was involved in the excavation work on the site.  According to an official release, the total weight of the 18 gold coins was 61 gm, each weighing at least three grams. 

Archaeology and Museums Assistant Director (Rajamahendravaram) K. Timmaraju said the coins were known as ‘Three Pagoda coins’ minted by the Madras Presidency during the period between 1740 and 1805 AD. The three figures on the coins are Lord Venkateswara, Alivelu and Padmavathi. However, a detailed study was required to trace its history, he said.

