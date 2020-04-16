British national leaves quarantine centre, thanks caregivers

Amid cheers, Clive Bryant Culley profusely thanked his caregivers and caretakers, as he left the COVID-19 quarantine centre at Padmavathi Nilayam here on Thursday, completing his mandatory quarantine period.

A Wales-based geography professor, Culley came to India in October 2019. He came to Tirupati for worshipping at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, after which he had to stay back owing to the nationwide lockdown announced by the Centre. As all foreigners were required to undergo the compulsory quarantine, he was shifted to this centre. Since March 24, he had been staying here and the COVID-19 test results conducted showed negative twice.

After he got the required permission from the UK Embassy to travel, he was scheduled to fly home from Ahmedabad on Friday evening, for which he had to take a domestic carrier the same morning from Hyderabad. On getting the required permission from Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta and Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh Reddy, a discharge summary was generated at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Prof. Culley’s joy knew no bounds on learning about his discharge. Upon leaving, he showered his compliments on the centre in-charge S. Lakshmi and other staff members in the form of a hand-written note, appreciating the high-quality food, accommodation, professional medicare, personal attention and hygienic environment. He made a special mention of Pravallika, who offered him food everyday.