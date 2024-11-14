ADVERTISEMENT

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron meets Andhra CM, tours Mangalagiri

Published - November 14, 2024 08:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, trying her hand at a weaving machine at the Weavershala at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, on Wednesday, November 13, met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss partnerships between the State and the U.K. in deep technology and green energy.

Ms. Cameron, who was visiting the State for the first time since being appointed the British High Commissioner to India in April this year, toured Mangalagiri, interacted with weavers and appreciated the unique ‘temple border’ design on the sarees they made. Later, she visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple and the Undavalli Caves. She also enjoyed a traditional Andhra style lunch served on a banana leaf.

A release from the British Deputy High Commission said Ms. Cameron is keen to strengthen the relationship between the UK and the State, with a focus on partnerships on key issues, including climate, education, and healthcare.

