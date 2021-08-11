British envoy meets officials of AP Chambers

Vijayawada

11 August 2021 00:12 IST

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming held a meeting with delegates of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Tuesday. Office-bearers and members of AP Chambers from the Vijayawada and Guntur regions attended the meeting.

Mr. Fleming discussed the possibility of exploring trade and partnership opportunities between the United Kingdom and Andhra Pradesh. As A.P. is strong in sectors like food processing, aquaculture and textiles, the possibility of exporters from the State setting up operations in the UK was discussed by Mr. Andrew Fleming and his team with the members of AP Chambers.

AP Chambers officials also briefed the British Deputy High Commissioner and his team about the investment opportunities in the State. AP Chambers president K.V.S. Prakash Rao, general secretary Potluri Bhaskara Rao, and members M. Murali Krishna, Ch. Sudhakara Chowdary, Ch. Sambasiva Rao, P. Ravi Kumar, P. Venkat Rami Reddy, and A. Nagaveer participated in the interactive meeting.