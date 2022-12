December 12, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen on Sunday made his first visit to a Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) near Vijayawada to see how the State Government is supporting the livelihood of farmers and the economic growth in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his Twitter handle, Mr. Gareth praised the initiative saying “impressed by the work done by these centres.”